Escape charge filed against sexually violent offender

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Criminal charges have been filed against a violent sex offender who went on the run from Green Bay.

On March 17, Roy D. Burnam, 56, was charged with Escape by Sexually Violent Offender Under Commitment Order and Tampering with a Global Positioning System Tracking Device. The escape charge is a felony with a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News details Burnam’s escape.

On March 9, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services received a report of a tamper alert with Burnam’s GPS bracelet. Burnam was not answering his phone and was not at his residence in the 1700 block of 11th Avenue in Green Bay. Burnam was convicted of child sex assault and ordered by a court to live under the supervision of DHS at the home.

A knife was found by his GPS bracelet, meaning he had cut it off. An alert was sent out to the media about his escape.

On March 15, Burnam turned himself into authorities in Fond du Lac County.

Burnam was also under review for an active investigation into recent alleged rule violations. The criminal complaint did not detail those allegations.

Burnam was convicted in Waukesha County in 1998, ordered to spend 12 years in prison for third degree sexual assault of a child and enticing a child into a vehicle, building or room, according to state court records.

Police say he was also convicted in Oklahoma in 1996 for lewd molestation.

The courts ordered Burnam be committed to Wisconsin’s treatment facility for sex offenders in 2011.

He was denied release several times, then eventually granted it in 2017, but court records show finding a home for him in the county where the crime occurred was difficult, so they searched statewide and locked in on the Green Bay home.

All this happened just before a law change made placement in other counties much more difficult.

Burnam moved into the home in Green Bay in 2018.

We uncovered court records showing he violated rules in 2019, but no details about the violation are given.

Burnam was taken to the Brown County Jail for a few months at that point, but eventually placed back at the home on 11th Avenue later in 2020. He had been there until his escape March 9th.

