Epic lip-sync battle raises funds for The Canary Fund

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An epic lip sync battle is premiering on YouTube on Friday night, March 19. The event is a fundraiser for The Canary Fund, a local non-profit that helps provide seed grants for people and groups that want to better their communities.

The spirit of Green Bay businessman, activist and visionary Jim Rivett, who died by suicide nearly three years ago, lives on in the work of those supported by The Canary Fund.

“The Canary Fund serves a 12-county area in Northeast Wisconsin, and basically we provide seed grants for individuals, mainly individuals, who see a need in their community that has gone unmet,” say Pete Angilello with The Canary Fund.

In less than two years, The Canary Fund has given away about $35,000 to nearly 20 different causes. On Friday, it launched an epic lip sync battle on YouTube to try and raise even more money to continue making a difference in the community. Angilello adds, “A pandemic wouldn’t stop Jim Rivett, who The Canary Fund is named after, from having a good time and trying also to do some good.”

The top ten lip sync videos were revealed during Friday’s premiere. Individuals, groups, businesses and non-profits all submitted entries. Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary is one of the finalists.

“We wanted to tie in all of the fun things that go along with taking care of your pets, so we did a little bit of a twist on a classic song that we think a lot of people are going to find enjoyable,” says Jess Danen with HEA.

The public is encouraged to watch the event then vote for their favorite video by donating to The Canary Fund. One dollar equals one vote. Voting is open for a week. All funds raised will stay local, even though there are finalists from around the world.

Angilello adds, “We’ve gotten lots of hits on our site now from people outside of this area, which is great. And I think hopefully the example that The Canary Fund is setting might spread to other areas as well.”

