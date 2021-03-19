End of an Era: It’s Kevin Rompa’s last day at WBAY

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the end of a three-decade era at WBAY.

Friday was Kevin Rompa’s last day. The long-time journalist is retiring after 32 years bringing the news to Northeast Wisconsin.

Kevin was the first morning show anchor in the Green Bay area. He has been a fixture on Action 2 News This Morning since 1989.

Many people have grown up watching Kevin. He’s comforting like that morning cup of coffee.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich declared March 19, 2021 as Kevin Rompa Day in the city of Green Bay. The proclamation encourages “residents to join me in thanking Mr. Rompa for his years of dedicated service to the community.”

What’s next for Kevin?

“Anything, I’m open, I’m open for business, not business work, but I’m open for whatever, trying new things, so it might be ballroom dance classes. We did a story about needing crossing guards, I’m thinking maybe I could be a crossing guard for the end of the school year.”

