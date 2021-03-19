Advertisement

Appleton Police make arrest in possible double stabbing

A suspect in a possible double stabbing in Appleton. March 18, 2021.
A suspect in a possible double stabbing in Appleton. March 18, 2021.(Appleton Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:16 AM CDT
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a possible double stabbing in Appleton.

At 11 p.m., police were called to the 2600 block of North Richmond Street. They found two victims with “injuries consistent with the use of an edged weapon.”

The two victims were taken to a hospital with “significant injuries,” Appleton Police say.

Police found a blood trail leaving the area of the crime scene. They believe the suspect left on foot and traveled southwest through public and private property.

Investigators believe the suspect was attempting to enter homes and vehicle in the area.

At about 8 a.m., police announced a man was taken custody. No name was released.

If you have additional information or believe you are a victim, contact Appleton Police at 920-832-5500.

