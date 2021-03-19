Another child sex assault charge filed against former Suring sub

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another child sex assault charge has been filed against a former substitute teacher in Oconto County.

On March 16, a charge of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child was filed against John E. Fredenburgh.

In a separate case, Fredenburgh is charged with 24 felony counts, including Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child and Sexual Assault of a Child Under 16.

The charge filed Tuesday is related to a sex assault investigation from 13 years ago. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the victim after learning she had been interviewed by Forest County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2008 about sexual contact with John Fredenburgh. The victim was 14 years old at the time.

Oconto County investigators obtained the report from Forest County. The victim told investigators she would sometimes babysit for Fredenburgh while they lived in Wabeno. They started communicating online.

She said Fredenburgh made a plan to meet with her in private to have sex. They drove out to a remote area. Fredenburgh removed two child car seats from the back of his vehicle so they could have sex, according to the complaint.

The victim said Fredenburgh would often compliment her and make her feel good about herself. She said she “fed on the positive attention.”

The victim was able to describe identifying tattoos on Fredenburgh, which investigators confirmed.

Fredenburgh would have been 24 at the time.

The victim said she had not had contact with Fredenburgh since she was a teenager and had “put him out of her mind.” She said she doesn’t like to think about it.

The victim stated she was worried that Fredenburgh would retaliate against her.

Fredenburgh is being held in jail for a separate child sex assault case in Oconto County.

He was arrested Feb. 28 after a 17-year-old-girl told her mother that she had been in a “secret five-year relationship” with Fredenburgh and the relationship was “sexual in nature.” She said the first sexual assault happened when she was 13.

The victim said Fredenburgh had threated to hurt or kill her and her family if she told anyone about the sexual assaults.

The victim detailed several meet ups at motels and camping trips over the years in which there was sexual assault. During a trip to a Marinette motel when the girl was 16, Fredenburgh showed a badge he had from his time working as a social worker with Marinette Child Protective Services. He told motel staff he was meeting a “client” there. The girl says they had sex at that motel. The girl says the same thing happened during a meet up at a hotel in Menominee, Mich.

During a March 12 court hearing, Fredenburgh’s bond was lowered from $1 million to $500,000. He has been bound over for trial. His arraignment is scheduled for March 26.

