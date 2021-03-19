Advertisement

A GORGEOUS WEEKEND AHEAD...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Spring begins at 4:37 AM Saturday... And the weekend will look and feel like it!

Plenty of sun Saturday with highs temperatures well into the upper 50s. A few spotty 60s are possible in some of the typically warmer areas! Sunday will feature a few more clouds, but still plenty of leftover sun. Many areas away from the Lake should be right around 60 Sunday. A word of caution though... Both Saturday and Sunday will be breezy, and the wildfire danger risk will be elevated across the state. If you have any leftover autumn leaves, or brush to burn, it’s probably best to postpone that activity for another time.

Wet weather arrives for the work week. A few showers Monday, Rainy periods Tuesday... And still some showers into portions of Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSW 10-20+ MPH

SUNDAY: SW 15-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Cool and crisp. LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. Cooler lakeside. A bit breezy. First official day of spring! HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Mild and breezy. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Rain likely. Cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. Rain likely. HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Changeable skies. Just a chance of a shower. HIGH: 50

