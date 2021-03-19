Advertisement

A FINE FAREWELL TO WINTER

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT
Did you know that today is the last full day of winter? Even though spring officially arrives tomorrow, we do know that late season snow can still happen around here well into April (or even May). However, it does feel like we’re turning with our weather as we head into the new season...

The wind has settled down with high pressure overhead. That’s what’s giving us lots of golden sunshine today. High temperatures will vary from the lower-half of the 40s along the lakeshore, to the lower 50s well inland.

As high pressure drifts away this weekend, we’ll pick up a breezy south-southwest wind. That will push our inland highs well into the 50s tomorrow, with highs near 60 degrees on Sunday. However, it’s that time of year where it’s going to be “cooler by the lake”, with highs only in the 40s.

Heads-up: With the mild, dry and breezy weather this weekend, the wildfire danger risk will be elevated across the state. If you have any leftover autumn leaves, or brush to burn, it’s probably best to postpone that activity for another time.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/S 1-10 MPH

SATURDAY: S/SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Golden sunshine. Less wind. Cool and dry. HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Cool and crisp. LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. Cooler lakeside. First official day of spring! HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Rain likely. Cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. Rain likely. HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 45

