3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Backing up the Earth

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re always told about the importance of backing up the files on our computer. Without a backup, if something happens to the hard drive, those files are gone forever.

Life on Earth has the same problem. But how do you create a back-up of Earth in case something happens to our planet?

Scientists, military leaders and more smart people have figured out a way.

Brad Spakowitz explains their plan in 3 Brilliant Minutes on Action 2 News at 4:30.

