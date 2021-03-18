The wind will slowly weaken tonight as high pressure builds in from Canada. This fair weather system will keep skies mostly clear overnight. Better yet, it hangs around for a couple days! The result will be sunny skies Friday and Saturday... And at the very least, partly sunny Sunday. Could it get any better? YES!!! Warmer 50s return for the weekend as well (though cooler near the Lake). A side note: The weekend will also be breezy and the FIRE DANGER will be high.

Mild 50s linger much of next week, but get ready for a spell of unsettled weather. Some showers are possible Monday, rainy periods Tuesday, and more showers Wednesday.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NE bec SE 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Crystal clear. Wind weakens. LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Golden sunshine. Not as windy. Cool and dry. HIGH: 48 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. Cooler lakeside. First official day of spring! HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Mild and breezy. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: Rain likely. Cloudy, breezy and cooler. HIGH: 52 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: SMALL chance of a shower. HIGH: 52

