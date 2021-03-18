Peregrine falcons return to Wisconsin power plant

WESTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The peregrine falcons are back at the Wisconsin Public Service power plant in Weston.

Sheldon falcon and Rosalee falcon have returned for a sixth year at the Weston plant.

It’s a bit like a soap opera. WPS says the falcons “find love, lay eggs and raise their young.”

WPS set up high-definition cameras so you can watch the falcons. You can also view live nest box cameras at We Energies facilities at the Oak Creek Power Plant, Port Washington Generating Station and Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee. CLICK HERE to watch all of the falcon cams.

WPS says the end of March is a great time to watch the falcon cams. In 2020, the first eggs were laid at the end of March.

It’s a sure sign that spring is around the corner. 💐 Peregrine falcons are back at our Weston Power Plant. Check out our live nest box camera to watch the raptors find love, lay eggs and raise their young. We could see our first eggs later this month! 🥚https://t.co/ocSszilCjH pic.twitter.com/udTOAZ8vdG — WPS (@WIPublicService) March 18, 2021

