Hortonville Area School District pleads with drivers to obey school bus laws

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Frustration is mounting in the Hortonville Area School District as school buses are continuously being passed illegally by other drivers. The district’s transportation director fears that if it doesn’t stop, a child is going to be killed.

Two hundred thirty-eight. That’s the number of times drivers have illegally passed a school bus in the Hortonville Area School District just this year.

According to Director of Transportation Harry Steenbock, “It’s always been happening, but it seems like this year -- at least on our roadways -- it’s been happening more.”

In an effort to protect students who take the bus, the district has spent the past year-and-a-half installing multiple cameras on each bus in its fleet. Those cameras have captured violation after violation after violation.

“We have everything from people running through on the right, on the left, it doesn’t matter. They’ll come both ways. We had one that had a head-on collision: While one was passing the bus, the other one was coming through, too,” says Steenbock.

Cameras have caught drivers completely ignoring the flashing lights on the buses, disobeying the extended stop sign, and putting the lives of the kids getting on and off the bus in danger.

“Distracted driving is going to be a killer. We’ve got to stop,” says Steenbock.

Steenbock believes there’s no excuse for not stopping for a school bus. Drivers activate yellow warning lights first, followed by flashing red lights and a lighted stop sign. He says, “I’m sorry, a big yellow school bus with lights flashing, you can’t miss it. You just can’t miss ‘em as long as you’re paying any attention whatsoever.”

Violations like this are never acceptable and the school district works closely with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office to make sure these drivers are cited. And since the videos don’t lie, drivers never get a break.

“You’re not going to get a warning for passing a school bus. You’re going to get a $326 ticket and four points on your license,” says Sgt. Nathan Borman, adding, “There’s nothing to mess around with here.”

