From homeless to home owner

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Despite the many challenges the pandemic presented this past year, a Green Bay woman overcame them, and many other past struggles, to accomplish an amazing feat.

She went from homeless to homeowner.

Veronica Roskom’s home near Fisk Park is a far cry from where she found herself three years ago, walking in to a Green Bay homeless shelter.

“This is the lowest I can go in my life and there’s no lower to go, so the only way to go is back up,” recalls Roskom thinking of that first night in the shelter.

In her mind, that climb towards a new life began immediately.

“My big word for myself is the choices we make, do I want to make a choice to keep being here or do I want to have an apartment at least,” says Roskom.

Roskom landed a job with RR Donnelly as a production assistant and worked up to 80 hours a week.

And when her aging parents decided it was time to sell their home, her goals moved beyond an apartment.

“Thought that I could do it, I was determined, I’m going to do this,” Roskom told herself.

A year ago this month, Roskom took the leap of faith to become a homeowner.

“First started off by going to a class at Green Bay Neighborworks about buying a house, and then COVID hit, and then the next step was, I was afraid to even contact a bank and like, ‘OK, We’re going to do a credit check,’ and it’s like alright, so then from there I didn’t stop,” says Roskom.

Mortgage consultant Jay Jacobson with the Bank of Luxemburg recalls his first meeting with Roskom. “The minute I met her she was extremely honest about where she’s been, where she wants to get. I could tell she’s extremely determined and I told her, I said, ‘Veronica, I’m here for you if you want to do this.’ ‘Let’s do it.’ I said, ‘It’s not going to be an easy road,’” said Jacobson.

Roskom’s journey involved countless phone calls and trips to the courthouse to clear up her credit issues.

“It’s not easy, and it took a lot of time to get where she was and a lot of effort. I can see where it would’ve been easy to give up, but she didn’t. It was great watching her go through this,” says Jacobson.

Two months after closing on her first ever home, Roskom says it’s still hard to fathom she owns one.

“Even now it’s still hard. I go shopping somewhere and I come home and I’m driving to the shelter,” says Roskom.

But she finds her way home and hopes her dream come true can inspire others in the same shoes she used to be in.

“I have a friend there at the shelter and I told her, finally texted her one day, I said, ‘You know you can do this. Until you set your mind that you’re going to do it, if the thought is not there, it’s not going to come,’” says Roskom, content on her couch in her new home.

