Chilton Police identify, notify soap sellers peddling at homes

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Chilton police say they identified the people going door-to-door trying to sell soap. This happened as several Action 2 News viewers came forward to share that their experiences with the sellers were uncomfortable.

Three people were going to homes offering “homemade” soap demonstrations. We had reports they were in several communities in Northeast Wisconsin, in addition to Chilton.

Police tell us the company they worked for has been contacted and informed they need a permit from the City of Chilton to sell door-to-door.

They were also told some of their sales techniques are alarming to residents and representatives need to show identification.

Stephanie Hunter of Ashwaubenon was home Saturday afternoon when a woman knocked on the door.

“It seemed a little strange, you know, to be asking to come into your home to do a demonstration without having marketing material, or any pamphlets, or like being in a shirt or having a vehicle that had a company or business logo on it,” Hunter said.

She shared the experience on a neighborhood Facebook page, and then read that Chilton police were attempting to identify the soap sellers, prompting her to reach out to law enforcement.

“It was the same female. The males were different and the vehicle was different,” Hunter added.

A homeowner in Sturgeon Bay shared Ring video dated February 25 of a woman knocking on her door with soap in hand. No one was home at the time.

Erin Meir said a woman identical to the one in the Ring video and the photos shared by police knocked on her apartment door in Green Bay last Tuesday night. She immediately called her boyfriend.

“Hey said, ‘hey what’s going on’ and I said, ‘I don’t know.’ There’s this girl at my door. She’s trying to sell me something and I’m a little bit freaked out,” Meir said.

Meir said the woman attempted to get inside her apartment. When she denied entry, a man soon joined the woman and Meir found them too aggressive. especially after saying she wasn’t interested.

“Very pushy. They were like, ‘well we can come in and it’ll just take a second.’ And I said, ‘no, I’m sorry. No I’m not interested.’”

Norman Pederson and his girlfriend Kayla Laedtke stated a similar looking group tried getting in their place. However, they weren’t selling soap. It was a vacuum.

“Why do you need to know how long I’ve lived here. why do you need to know if I have children here,” Pederson said.

Laedtke interjected, “it was really weird.”

“Why do you need to know if I’m working or not. Who cares if I’m working or not,” Pederson said.

ORIGINAL REPORT

