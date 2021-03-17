Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate approves Limbaugh resolution, Dems object

Rush Limbaugh reacts as first Lady Melania Trump, and his wife Kathryn, applaud, as President...
Rush Limbaugh reacts as first Lady Melania Trump, and his wife Kathryn, applaud, as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans who control the state Senate have passed a resolution honoring conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Republicans introduced the resolution at the end of a floor session Tuesday, sending Democrats into an outrage. Minority Leader Janet Bewley accused the GOP of introducing the resolution to “tick” Democrats off.

Sen. LaTonya Johnson, a Black Democrat from Milwaukee, read a list of Limbaugh quotes disparaging former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. She called him a homophobe and a racist.

Johnson tried to introduce a resolution recognizing February as Black History Month but Republicans killed it.

