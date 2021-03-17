Wisconsin Senate approves Limbaugh resolution, Dems object

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans who control the state Senate have passed a resolution honoring conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Republicans introduced the resolution at the end of a floor session Tuesday, sending Democrats into an outrage. Minority Leader Janet Bewley accused the GOP of introducing the resolution to “tick” Democrats off.

Sen. LaTonya Johnson, a Black Democrat from Milwaukee, read a list of Limbaugh quotes disparaging former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. She called him a homophobe and a racist.

Johnson tried to introduce a resolution recognizing February as Black History Month but Republicans killed it.

