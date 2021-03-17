Wisconsin reports 490 new coronavirus cases; 23% of state has “shot in the arm”

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says almost 1 in 4 state residents started or finished COVID-19 vaccinations, as the state set a new 7-day record for administering vaccines.

The latest state figures Thursday tell us 1,340,704 Wisconsin residents received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 23.0% of the state’s population. This includes 761,027 people (13.4% of the population) who’ve completed the vaccination regimen, either with a single shot of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Including non-residents who received their shot here, Wisconsin vaccinators have administered 2,148,882 doses of the vaccines in the past 3 months. In the past 7 days, vaccinators averaged 46,185 shots per day, almost 2,500 doses more than the 7-day record set yesterday.

The most significant progress was with adults 65 and older. The DHS reports 70.4% of that age population has completed their vaccine regimen, with 44.3% getting fully vaccinated.

About 20% of adults 35 to 64 received at least one dose, with more than 10% completing their vaccinations.

In the eight-county Fox Valley region, 21.7% of the population (119,551 people) received at least one dose; 13.0% (69,366) are vaccinated. In the seven counties of the Northeastern region, 22.6% (106,953 people) received at least one shot; 13.8% (65,333 people) are fully vaccinated.

Vaccine numbers by county will be updated later in this article.

New cases and deaths

While the good news continues with vaccinations, the DHS reported 490 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, the most since last Friday. They represented more than 15% (15.46%) of the 3,170 tests for people being tested -- or testing positive -- for the first time. The 7-day average fell from 411 to 410, thanks to no longer counting last Thursday when more than 500 tests came back positive. The 7-day average for the positivity rate looking at all tests, including people tested multiple times, remains at 2.2% for a second day after it began trending upwards from a low of 2.0% a week ago (as we’ve written before, that average hasn’t been higher than 2.3% since February 24).

New cases were identified in 49 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Fifteen counties reported only 1 or 2 cases. Case numbers were revised for 7 counties.

The average number of deaths crept up from 4 to 5 on Thursday. Even though the death toll only went up by 2 lives to 6,556, there were a number of revisions in the county data. Six counties each reported one more death -- Brown, Fond du Lac, Grant, Lincoln, Portage and Taylor -- but death counts were revised downward in four counties -- Dodge, Milwaukee, Rock and Waushara.

Explaining the significant revisions, state health officials said the state fell “woefully behind” in cleaning up COVID-19 data, which had been a routine process until COVID-19 cases started spiking in the fall. Deputy health department secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says the verification work has ramped up the past two weeks to make the numbers more accurate.

Since February 5, 2020, Wisconsin has had 571,220 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Almost 27,000 people (26,994), or 4.7% of cases, resulted in hospitalizations. 6,556 people have died, or 1.15% of all known cases. There are 6,390 active cases (1.1%) diagnosed in the past 30 days. And the vast majority, 558,115 (97.7%) of people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus are considered recovered, though the state says thousands may be “long haulers” who may suffer lingering effects of their infections for weeks or months.

THURSDAY’S VACCINATION NUMBERS BY COUNTY

County

(Population) Received at least 1 dose

(% of pop.) Completed

(% of pop.) Brown (264,542) 57,427 (21.7%) 35,534 (13.5%) Calumet (50,089) 10,180 (20.3%) 5,807 (12.0%) Dodge (87,839) 16,695 (19.0%) 9,824 (11.3%) Door (27,668) 8,827 (31.9%) 5,555 (20.1%) Fond du Lac (103,403) 22,045 (21.3%) 15,086 (14.8%) Forest (9,004) 2,455 (27.3%) 1,758 (19.5%) Florence (4,295) 1,021 (23.8%) 752 (17.5%) Green Lake (18,913) 4,409 (23.3%) 2,654 (14.1%) Kewaunee (20,434) 4,300 (21.0%) 2,394 (11.7%) Manitowoc (78,981) 18,832 (23.8%) 11,199 (14.2%) Marinette (40,350) 8,438 (20.9%) 4,975 (12.3%) Menominee, Wis. (4,556) 1,701 (37.3%) 824 (18.1%) Oconto (37,930) 8,108 (21.4%) 4,924 (13.0%) Outagamie (187,885) 40,078 (21.3%) 22.949 (12.7%) Shawano (40,899) 8,594 (21.0%) 4,539 (11.1%) Sheboygan (115,340) 24,591 (21.3%) 12,545 (10.9%) Waupaca (50,990) 11,022 (21.6%) 5,969 (12.2%) Waushara (24,443) 4,650 (19.0%) 3,151 (12.9%) Winnebago (171,907) 38,917 (22.6%) 23,473 (14.1%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 1,340,704 (23.0%) 761,027 (13.4%)

The state has launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 52 more patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, in line with the 53 hospitalizations the day before. The 7-day average for hospitalizations is up slightly to 46 hospitalizations per day.

Taking discharges and deaths into account, Wisconsin’s hospitals have 16 more COVID-19 patients than Wednesday, including 4 more in intensive care units, setting back both metrics to levels seen last week. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports there are 222 patients currently hospitalized, with 62 in ICU.

The state’s 134 hospitals have 292 ICU beds open, or 19.9% of the state’s ICU beds. There are 2,135 hospital beds of all types -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- available, or 19.1%. These beds are for all patients, not just people being treated for COVID-19. Not all available beds can be occupied if hospitals don’t have the medical, food service and other staff to support a patient in them.

Hospitals in the eight-county Fox Valley region are treating 18 COVID-19 patients, two more than Wednesday. For the first time in a few days, there’s 1 patient in ICU. These hospitals have 14 intensive care unit beds (13.5%) and 106 of all beds (12.4%) open, but no intermediate care beds are available in the 13 hospitals.

In the seven-county Northeast region, there were 23 COVID-19 patients, 6 more than Wednesday. Six of them are in ICU -- the same as Tuesday and Wednesday. There are 35 ICU beds (16.9%) and 245 of all types of medical beds (25.6%) open in the region’s 10 hospitals.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,609 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,186 cases (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,483 cases (+5) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,063 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,481 cases (+23) (226 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,323 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,224 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,528 (+6) (45 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,132 cases (+6) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,160 cases (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,127 cases (+9) (55 deaths)

Crawford – 1,670 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 41,479 (+68) (282 deaths)

Dodge – 11,516 cases (+9) (158 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Door – 2,458 cases (+7) (20 deaths)

Douglas – 3,688 cases (+2) (29 deaths)

Dunn – 4,312 cases (+2) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,136 cases (+16) (106 deaths)

Florence - 424 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,019 cases (+6) (100 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 934 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,703 cases (+5) (83 deaths) (+1)

Green – 3,261 (+4) cases (17 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,525 cases (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,932 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Iron - 557 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,586 cases (27 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,976 cases (+5) (110 deaths)

Juneau - 3,026 cases (+1)

Kenosha – 14,886 cases (+8) (303 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,367 cases (24 deaths) (cases revised -12 by state)

La Crosse – 12,323 cases (+8) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,481 cases (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,941 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,926 cases (+1) (60 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 7,307 cases (+8) (67 deaths)

Marathon – 13,786 cases (+9) (183 deaths)

Marinette - 3,984 cases (64 deaths)

Marquette – 1,322 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 795 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 99,325 (+80) (1,247 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Monroe – 4,359 cases (+3) (34 deaths)

Oconto – 4,311 cases (+1) (48 deaths)

Oneida - 3,446 cases (+3) (69 deaths)

Outagamie – 19,644 cases (+23) (198 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,753 cases (+16) (80 deaths)

Pepin – 813 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,563 cases (+8) (34 deaths)

Polk – 4,008 cases (+7) (46 deaths)

Portage – 6,520 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (65 deaths) (+1)

Price – 1,173 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,514 cases (+8) (328 deaths)

Richland - 1,292 cases (15 deaths) (cases revised -3 by state)

Rock – 14,574 cases (+9) (162 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Rusk - 1,276 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,391 cases (+4) (43 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,546 cases (22 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Shawano – 4,630 cases (70 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Sheboygan – 13,131 cases (+18) (133 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,578 cases (+5) (48 deaths)

Taylor - 1,792 cases (+2) (22 deaths) (+1)

Trempealeau – 3,417 cases (+2) (37 deaths)

Vernon – 1,858 cases (+4) (37 deaths)

Vilas - 2,173 cases (38 deaths)

Walworth – 8,941 cases (+8) (133 deaths)

Washburn – 1,325 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,940 cases (+15) (138 deaths)

Waukesha – 41,398 cases (+53) (492 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,757 cases (114 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Waushara – 2,120 cases (+2) (31 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Winnebago – 17,304 cases (+26) (185 deaths)

Wood – 6,715 cases (+1) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 280 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 512 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 755 cases (+5) (24 deaths)

Delta – 2,713 cases (+3) (66 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,152 cases (cases revised -1 by state (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 952 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Houghton – 2,190 cases (+10) (31 deaths)

Iron – 868 cases (+1) (41 deaths) (+1)

Keweenaw – 121 cases (1 death)

Luce – 133 cases

Mackinac - 297 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,508 cases (+6) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,634 cases (+3) (38 deaths) (+1)

Ontonagon – 367 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 235 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

