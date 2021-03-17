Advertisement

Shawano County man arrested on probable cause for 65 counts of possessing child pornography

Derek Metzenbauer was arrested Tuesday in Shawano County.
Derek Metzenbauer was arrested Tuesday in Shawano County.(Shawano County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CECIL, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Cecil man is behind bars after being arrested Tuesday on probable cause for 65 counts of possession of child pornography, as well as marijuana.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, detectives and deputies arrested 35-year-old Derek Metzenbauer Tuesday in the Village of Cecil.

During the arrest, authorities say deputies found Metzenbauer was carrying marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office says a search of Metzenbauer’s home finished an investigation, which included completing a search warrant of his home, and forensic analysis of devices recovered there.

Authorities say Metzenbauer uses an online identity of “Sid the Sloth”.

Metzenbauer is a registered sex offender in Wisconsin after being convicted of a crime involving a minor in North Carolina.

According to Wisconsin’s online sex offender registry, Metzenbauer was convicted in March of 2007 for the offense of taking Indecent Liberty - Minor.

The online registration says he is to be registered as an offender for life.

Formal charges are pending, and Metzenbauer is being held at the Shawano County Jail.

Charges will also be filed for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Good teamwork today:

Posted by Shawano County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police on the scene of a stabbing investigation on S. Broadway Street
Police describe random stabbing attack that left man dead, woman hurt
Emergency crews on the scene of a crash at I-41/SHWY21
Car hauler loses trucks in Winnebago County crash
Lerenzo Head
Brown County adult family home owner charged with abuse, fraud
Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Escaped “high risk” sex offender arrested in Fond du Lac County
Wife of former Packer Linsley pens a love letter to Green Bay

Latest News

Brown County adult family home owner charged with abuse, fraud
Brown County adult family home owner charged with abuse, fraud
Wrightstown custodian among top 10 finalists in nationwide contest
Wrightstown custodian among top 10 finalists in nationwide contest
Scholarship essay challenge based on ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Broadway production
Scholarship essay challenge based on ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Broadway production
Police describe random stabbing attack that left man dead, woman hurt
Police describe random stabbing attack that left man dead, woman hurt