Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary encouraging donations for employees

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary is all about helping cats. But one of the nonprofit’s latest fundraisers has a different focus.

“A lot of people want to donate and make sure it’s going directly to the cats, but we also have to have these people here in order to take care of the cats,” said Founder Elizabeth Feldhausen.

Since the vast majority of employees are women, Feldhausen started a fundraiser on International Women’s Day that will go specifically to wages for 2021.

“I think almost everyone who works here would do it for free, but they shouldn’t have to,” said Feldhausen. “Especially when you’re taking care of animals that have special needs all the time self-care is one of the most important things.”

Because Safe Haven helps cats with special needs administering medications, helping some cats unable to go to the bathroom on their own, and attending to other unique needs are all a part of the job

“For me, it just gives me a purpose. I feel like I’m really doing something to make a difference for them. I come to work and leave feeling like I helped and animal,” said Savannah Edler, who works as Community Outreach Assistant and front of house Assistant Manager.

Edler says it’s always nice to be supported by an employer.

“Like Elizabeth says, self-care is really important,” said Edler. “Especially in this line of work it can be really hard and emotionally draining sometimes, but it can also be extremely rewarding as well. So you just have to make sure you’re taking care of yourself just as much as you’re taking care of the animals too.”

Feldhausen says supporting the cats is important. But she wants to make sure their caretakers are supported, too.

“I want them to be able to have nice lives but also, nonprofit organizations, while we need to support the animals if we’re not supporting the staff, we can’t retain staff,” said Feldhausen. “And our cats especially, because they have special needs, they need their people.”

