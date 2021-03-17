Advertisement

#RompaRetires: Kevin’s full interview with former meteorologist Lisa Lucht

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Over 32 years at WBAY, Kevin Rompa has worked with a lot of talented co-anchors.

Lisa Lucht is one of them. The former meteorologist worked with Kevin for more than 12 years.

Kevin caught up with Lisa for a conversation about the past, present and future. Watch the video above for their full discussion.

