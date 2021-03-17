“He’s a good kid”: A conversation with Kevin Rompa’s mom

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kevin Rompa has a lot of fans, but no bigger than his mom, Joanne.

Joanne lives in Winona, Minnesota. That’s Kevin’s hometown.

As Kevin prepares to retire from his three-decade career at the anchor desk, Action 2 News’ Tammy Elliott reached out to Joanne to learn a little bit more about her beloved son. Kevin’s last day is March 19.

TAMMY: Your son is a legend here in Green Bay.

JOANNE: Sounds like it.

JOANNE: My baby boy! I always call him that. He’s a good kid. Well, he’s not a kid anymore. He’s my kid.

TAMMY: You must be pretty proud to know he’s had this long run at his job.

JOANNE: I’ve always been pretty proud of him. He’s always done pretty good, done the right things.

We're celebrating Kevin's career at @WBAY I asked @KevinRompaWBAY mom what lead her shy young son to TV news? #RompaRetires

TAMMY: What did you think when he first told you that he was going to retire?

JOANNE: I was kind of upset. That’s an early age. I just hope everything works out for him in the long run, you know. I know it will. He’s very capable. He can always get another job, I guess.

TAMMY: What created this curiosity in news? When do you think he had an interest in news?

JOANNE: I can’t really tell you. He had terrible jobs when he first got out of high school. Factory jobs. He came home blue at one time, you know, from powder they used at the plant. He was always a worker. He started off as a kid, you know, on the paper route. He had that job for five years.

JOANNE: His mother forced him to save his money much to his dismay. He used that money and went to Brown Institute. I don’t know what made him decide to do that. He wanted to do that. Actually, he came back from Brown Institute, he was a changed person. More outgoing than he had been.

JOANNE: He’s steady, you know. He’s reliable.

TAMMY: Not just for our viewers, but for you as well.

JOANNE: Yes. He’s been coming here on a regular basis. He loves Winona, but I think he loves his mother even a little bit more.

JOANNE: I know he’s a good guy.

TAMMY: He really is.

JOANNE: I changed it this time. I didn’t say “kid”--you notice that?

JOANNE: Of course I wish him all the best and for a long, long time.

