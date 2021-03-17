Happy birthday, WBAY! Enjoy a look back at the classics

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Happy birthday, WBAY!

We started broadcasting on March 17, 1953, becoming the second television station on air in Wisconsin.

Looking for a detailed history of the station? Check out our page on Wikipedia. It’s updated and managed by our staff: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/WBAY-TV

Attached to this story are some classic videos, promos and ads from WBAY’s archives.

