Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams headed to Detroit

Packers RB Jamaal Williams stretches with the team on Friday inside the Don Hutson Center in...
Packers RB Jamaal Williams stretches with the team on Friday inside the Don Hutson Center in Green Bay.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams is staying in the NFC North.

Williams announced on Twitter that he’s signed with the Detroit Lions.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports Williams signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Lions.

The move comes after the Packers signed RB Aaron Jones to a four-year deal worth $48 million.

Williams took to Instagram to thank the Packers and share his love for Green Bay.

“Thank you Green Bay for accepting me and letting me grow into the Man I am today and still thriving to be,” Williams wrote.

Williams was drafted by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old never fumbled in his career with the Packers.

Williams became a fan favorite for his infectious spirit and dance moves.

