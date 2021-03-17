A FEW RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS TODAY

A powerful storm over Oklahoma is expected to bring severe thunderstorms with tornadoes across portions of the lower Mississippi Valley today... Meanwhile, closer to home, our weather looks not as active. However, we will see mostly cloudy to overcast skies, with a chance of light rain and snow showers. The highest chance of a wintry mix will be from Green Bay and to the south through the afternoon and evening hours. It’s possible that some areas south of Highway 10 will see slushy snow accumulation on grassy surfaces.

Temperatures will struggle to warm up much with gray skies. Our highs will vary from the upper 30s across east-central Wisconsin, to the upper-half of the 40s close to the Upper Michigan border, where some sun might peek out of the clouds.

As this weathermaker pulls away, look for a strong northeast wind tomorrow. Thursday’s wind gusts may reach 40 mph and could cause ice shoves on the lower end of the Bay and on the south side of Lake Winnebago. Once the wind slows down, we’ll see a quiet, sunny and milder stretch of weather as we head into the upcoming weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 1-10 MPH

THURSDAY: NE 15-35+ MPH

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Plenty o’ clouds. Rain and snow showers, especially SOUTH into the afternoon. HIGH: 41

TONIGHT: An evening wintry mix SOUTH. Mostly cloudy. Turning breezy late. LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Quite windy! Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Golden sunshine. Less wind. HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. First official day of spring! HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Filtered sunshine. Mild and breezy. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Cloudy with a few showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain likely. HIGH: 52

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.