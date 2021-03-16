Wrightstown High School custodian one of the best in the country

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the ten best school custodians in the country works at Wrightstown High School. Bobbie Sue Burbey is a finalist in the CINTAS “Custodian of the Year” contest.

Bobbie Sue Burbey went to Wrightstown High School and she never thought she’d go back after graduation. But, for the past 20-plus years she’s worked on the custodial staff at the school.

“I just love the kids. I love all of the people I work with. It’s a really great school. I’ve never had any issues with anybody. It’s just fun, it’s a fun place to work,” says Burbey.

While cleaning every part of the school is obviously a huge part of the job, it’s not all Burbey does. She says, “I just kind of focus on the kids that are alone a lot, then I start talking to them and telling them if they want to have lunch in by my room they can. I have a cafeteria table that I’ll set up in there and they do. We get along good after awhile, I get to know a lot of them.”

A friend to everyone, a pseudo-parent to some and really loved by all, it’s no surprise the difference-maker was nominated by her co-workers and then selected as one of the best custodians in the country. According to Superintendent, Carla Buboltz, “Bobbie Sue is one of those people who is just completely selfless, generous, mentors kids, works with adults and she’s one that is always smiling. She’s positive, she’s got that attitude that says yep I can get that done.”

She’s also a lifesaver, as she literally saved the life of a choking student several years ago. “That student and that parent both sent letters to the district obviously thanking Bobbie Sue for her ability to step in, her willingness to step in and her training to be able to do that,” adds Buboltz.

And now the community has until April 16th to go online and vote for Burbey, proving once and for all, she is the best custodian in the country.

