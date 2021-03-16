Wisconsin pushes up medical condition COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to March 22

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - People with certain medical conditions will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines starting March 22, a week ahead of schedule.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that people age 16 and older will be able to get shots earlier than expected. The date was initial set for March 29.

“Our vaccinators across the state are doing great work to get folks vaccinated and get this done, and because of their good work, Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in getting shots in arms,” said Gov. Evers. “Moving up eligibility for this critical group will help us get over the finish line and sooner, and get us back to our Wisconsin way of life.”

People with the following conditions will be eligible starting March 22:

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Cystic fibrosis

Diabetes

Down syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)

Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)

Pregnant

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Other eligible groups:

Frontline health care personnel

Residents and staff in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities

Police and fire personnel, correctional staff

Age 65 and older

Educators and Child care

Individuals enrolled in Medicaid Long-term care programs

Some public facing essential workers

Non-frontline essential health care personnel

Staff and residents in congregate living facilities

Clergy

Restaurant workers

Judges

Prosecutors

Court personnel

The state expects to open eligibility to all Wisconsin residents 16 and older on May 1. That depends on vaccine supply.

