Wisconsin Legislature moves to protect gay-conversion therapy

Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin Capitol(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Legislature has moved to ensure therapists, counselors and social workers can continue to try to persuade clients they’re not gay.

The state Department of Safety and Professional Standards proposed an administrative rule prohibiting so-called conversion therapy. Mike Mikalsen, an aide to Sen. Steve Nass, co-chairman of the Legislature’s rules committee, says the DSPS can’t ban the practice through a rule because the Legislature hasn’t prohibited it in state law.

The Senate and Assembly on Tuesday took up a bill prohibiting the rule and placed it in committee, avoiding a veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and effectively blocking the rule for the rest of the legislative session.

