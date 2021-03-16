Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths fall to average 4 per day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin continued a falling trend Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an increase of 3 deaths, the most in three days (the death toll was revised downward on Sunday). That raised the total to 6,539 deaths over the past year, but the 7-day average dropped by half from 8 to 4 deaths per day, the lowest average since September 23.

Calumet, Douglas, Fond du Lac and Racine counties each reported one death. The death total was revised for Clark County, for a net increase of 3.

New coronavirus cases were identified in 55 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Nineteen counties added only 1 or 2 cases. You’ll find more details about the new cases later in this article.

People with certain medical conditions will be able to start getting a COVID-19 vaccine on March 22, a week earlier than planned, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday (see related story). This news comes as more vaccine supply heads to Wisconsin and vaccination efforts accelerate. An example of this: The state began vaccinating people over 65 in earnest in late January, and in less than two months 68.9% received at least one shot, including 41% who’ve completed their vaccination series.

Tuesday, Wisconsin was just shy of 28,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines (27,998) administered since its last report from vaccinators 24 hours earlier.

As of Tuesday, 21.9% of Wisconsin’s population (1,273,705 people) received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 12.6% of the population (721,389 people) getting fully vaccinated. That’s 11,583 more people finishing their vaccinations compared to Monday’s report. Based on the 7-day averages, Wisconsin is administering 25,132 shots a day, with 15,820 people per day completing vaccinations.

In the Fox Valley region, 20.7% of the population (113,606 people) received at least one dose, and 12.0% (65,017 people) completed their vaccinations. In the Northeast region, 21.3% of the population (100,947 people) received at least one shot, and 13.3% (62,808) are fully vaccinated.

While these growing numbers inspire thoughts about herd immunity, health experts are still trying to figure out what that threshold is. The World Health Organization says the threshold for herd immunity against polio was 80% of the population vaccinated but for measles that threshold is 95%. We do know that babies can be born with antibodies against COVID-19, because of a health care worker in Florida who was fully vaccinated during pregnancy (see related story).

Vaccine numbers by county are listed later in this article.

Vaccination numbers are expected to increase quickly throughout the spring, as two million people with medical conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29. CLICK HERE for a full list of eligible medical conditions. Gov. Tony Evers says all Wisconsin residents will be able to get the vaccine starting May 1.

Coronavirus cases

Wisconsin saw a higher number of coronavirus cases despite receiving the fewest test results in a week. Out of 1,612 results for people tested for the first time -- or testing positive for the first time -- there were 480 new cases. That’s the most in five days, and the 7-day average for new cases crept up to 440 after falling as low as 363 a week ago.

The positive tests were almost 30% of all the tests (29.78%), but given the small batch of results that’s really an outlier. If you look at all test results that include people who are tested multiple times (and 56% of the state’s population has been tested at least once), the positivity rate’s 7-day average is 2.1%.

This average hasn’t been higher than 2.3% since February 24 but seems to have leveled off.

A total 570,412 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Wisconsin. There are now 6,347 active cases, which is 1.11% of all cases. There are 557,367 people (97.7%) who are considered recovered, meaning more than 30 days passed since their diagnosis or they were medically cleared. 1.15% of all cases ended in death.

TUESDAY’S VACCINE NUMBERS BY COUNTY

(Daily cases and deaths by county are back and listed later in this article. You can also view county numbers on the state DHS website, CLICK HERE.)

County

(Population) Received at least 1 dose

(% of pop.) Completed

(% of pop.) Brown (264,542) 54,235 (20.5%) 34,667 (13.1%) Calumet (50,089) 9,586 (19.1%) 5,296 (10.9%) Dodge (87,839) 16,101 (18.3%) 9,271 (10.6%) Door (27,668) 8,117 (29.3%) 5,102 (18.5%) Fond du Lac (103,403) 21,576 (20.9%) 14,430 (14.0%) Forest (9,004) 2,342 (26.0%) 1,559 (17.3%) Florence (4,295) 964 (22.4%) 730 (17.0%) Green Lake (18,913) 4,243 (22.4%) 2,502 (13.3%) Kewaunee (20,434) 4,048 (19.8%) 2,281 (11.2%) Manitowoc (78,981) 17,733 (22.5%) 10,385 (13.2%) Marinette (40,350) 8,178 (20.3%) 4,860 (12.0%) Menominee, Wis. (4,556) 1,696 (37.2%) 822 (18.0%) Oconto (37,930) 7,672 (20.2%) 4,783 (12.6%) Outagamie (187,885) 37,930 (20.2%) 21,039 (11.6%) Shawano (40,899) 8,292 (20.3%) 4,384 (10.7%) Sheboygan (115,340) 23,414 (20.3%) 11,873 (10.3%) Waupaca (50,990) 10,430 (20.5%) 5,679 (11.2%) Waushara (24,443) 4,518 (18.5%) 2,985 (12.2%) Winnebago (171,907) 36,911 (21.5%) 22,310 (13.1%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 1,258,563 (21.6%) 708,806 (12.3%)

The state has launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS also reported a jump in the number of hospitalizations. Sixty-eight people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours with serious COVID-19 symptoms. The 7-day average is 48 people per day, unchanged from Monday. Almost 27,000 people (26,889) have been hospitalized at some point for COVID-19 treatment.

According to figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association on Monday, the latest figures available, 214 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 57 in ICU. Changes in daily hospitalization numbers take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

In the eight-county Fox Valley region, there are currently 14 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. That’s 5 more COVID-19 patients than the day before, but none of them are in intensive care in any of the region’s 13 hospitals.

In the seven-county Northeast region, there are 25 COVID-19 patients in the ten hospitals, with 6 in ICU. That’s one less in ICU than Sunday, and 2 fewer patients overall.

The 134 hospitals in Wisconsin have a total 359 intensive care unit beds open, or 24.5% of the state’s ICU beds. Considering all medical beds -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- there are 2,472 hospital beds available in the state, or 22.1%.

Fox Valley region hospitals have 12 ICU beds available (11.5%), with 115 available beds overall (13.5%).

Northeastern region hospitals have 38 ICU beds open (18.4%) and 254 open beds overall (26.6%).

We use terms like “open” and “available,” but a bed can only be occupied if a hospital has enough staffing to support a person in it, including doctors, nurses and food services.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY UPDATES IN PROGRESS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,607 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,186 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,475 cases (+3) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,061 cases (19 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Brown – 30,429 cases (+34) (226 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,323 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,222 cases (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,519 (+5) (44 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa – 7,120 cases (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,161 cases (58 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Columbia – 5,111 cases (+6) (54 deaths)

Crawford – 1,669 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 41,375 (+43) (280 deaths)

Dodge – 11,507 cases (+3) (159 deaths)

Door – 2,442 cases (20 deaths)

Douglas – 3,683 cases (+5) (29 deaths) (+1)

Dunn – 4,302 cases (+2) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,101 cases (+4) (106 deaths)

Florence - 423 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,009 cases (+11) (99 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 930 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,696 cases (+2) (82 deaths)

Green – 3,247 (+1) cases (17 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,524 cases (18 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Iowa - 1,925 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Iron - 557 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,585 cases (27 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,972 cases (+6) (110 deaths)

Juneau - 3,023 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,901 cases (+5) (303 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,385 cases (24 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

La Crosse – 12,305 cases (+6) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,481 cases (+1) (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,941 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,928 cases (58 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,300 cases (+9) (66 deaths)

Marathon – 13,769 cases (+6) (183 deaths)

Marinette - 3,982 cases (+1) (64 deaths)

Marquette – 1,322 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 795 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 99,168 (+87) (1,248 deaths)

Monroe – 4,355 cases (+2) (34 deaths)

Oconto – 4,306 cases (+3) (48 deaths)

Oneida - 3,438 cases (+1) (69 deaths)

Outagamie – 19,618 cases (+20) (197 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,739 cases (+21) (80 deaths)

Pepin – 811 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,553 cases (+9) (33 deaths)

Polk – 4,007 cases (+8) (47 deaths)

Portage – 6,521 cases (64 deaths)

Price – 1,175 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,508 cases (+12) (326 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 1,294 cases (15 deaths) (cases revised -2 by state)

Rock – 14,571 cases (+4) (162 deaths)

Rusk - 1,277 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,381 cases (+1) (43 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,544 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Shawano – 4,630 cases (+10) (70 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,100 cases (+30) (132 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,568 cases (+5) (49 deaths)

Taylor - 1,786 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,414 cases (+1) (37 deaths)

Vernon – 1,857 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Vilas - 2,180 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Walworth – 8,930 cases (+10) (132 deaths)

Washburn – 1,320 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,924 cases (+11) (137 deaths)

Waukesha – 41,271 cases (+50) (490 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,777 cases (114 deaths) (cases revised -6 by state)

Waushara – 2,122 cases (+6) (32 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,263 cases (+16) (184 deaths)

Wood – 6,711 cases (+3) (76 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 280 cases (+1) (1 death)

Baraga - 512 cases (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 748 cases (+5) (23 deaths)

Delta – 2,705 cases (+4) (66 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,144 cases (+1) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 951 cases (21 deaths)

Houghton – 2,176 cases (+5) (31 deaths)

Iron – 867 cases (40 deaths)

Keweenaw – 118 cases (1 death)

Luce – 132 cases

Mackinac - 297 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,498 cases (+7) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,630 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (37 deaths) (+1)

Ontonagon – 366 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 235 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

