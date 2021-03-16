Wife of former Packer Linsley pens a love letter to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Anna Linsley will miss the community in which her family found roots while her husband played for the Green Bay Packers.

Anna, wife of C Corey Linsley, penned a series of tweets Tuesday morning titled “A love letter to Green Bay.” CLICK HERE to read the 25-tweet thread.

This comes after Corey, an unrestricted free agent, found a new home with the Los Angeles Chargers. The All-Pro is expected to become the NFL’s highest paid center with a two-year, $26 million deal.

Linsley was drafted by the Packers in 2013.

Anna recalls her introduction to our community.

“Our first delve into the Green Bay community revolved around Corey’s bike kid, Travis Kohlbeck. Most of you diehards know the story, even though it truly was never intended to be that way,” Anna writes. “It quickly endeared Corey to the town and lucky for us, we now knew one entire family who quickly helped us acclimate to Green Bay. They welcomed to us into their home for our first Thanksgiving in the Frozen Tundra and invited us to multiple birthdays and little league games thereafter, which is not the end of that story either, but it was a beautiful start.”

As Action 2 News reported, the Linsleys were “adopted” by the Kohlbeck family. The Linsleys first met the Kohlbeck family when Corey and young Travis Kohlbeck teamed up for the Dream Drive at Packers Training Camp. In 2019, the couple held a rock concert fundraiser for John Kohlbeck after he suffered a leg infection and a series of strokes

Anna goes on to thank the Packers organization, small businesses and people who rallied around her family.

“And last but not least, to the fans, who made every game at Lambeau such a memorable experience and even the most frigid games feel warm in the Wisconsin way that only Packers fans do best, beer in hand of course,” Anna writes.

“Thank you for allowing us to share in the fanfare, enjoying the best brats, Old Fashions, and Bloody Mary’s. We can’t wait to bring our kids back when they are older to experience the magic of Lambeau Field. Until then, keep carrying the G!”

