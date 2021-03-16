Two charged in armed standoff with baby

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been charged in connection to a chase and armed standoff involving their baby in Fond du Lac County.

Charges were filed March 15 against Louis J. Stone, 34, and Paulina L. Meshigaud, 30.

It happened March 9. At about 6:43 p.m., a Fond du Lac County deputy noticed a speeding vehicle near Highway 151 and 4th Street in Empire. Radar clocked the car at 93 mph. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued and deputies gave chase.

The driver, later identified as Louis Stone, drove into oncoming traffic during the chase, which reached speeds of 105 mph.

Deputies pulled a PIT maneuver. Stone spun out and ended up in a ditch. His vehicle came to a stop near Highway 175 and Highway 49 in Dodge County.

A deputy approached Stone’s vehicle with gun drawn. Stone got out of his vehicle with a “large butcher knife” to his neck. He yelled for the deputy to kill him before getting back into his vehicle.

The deputy saw a passenger, later identified as Meshigaud, and a car seat in the back. Meshigaud tried to get out of the vehicle, but Stone grabbed her and pushed her back inside. Deputies spotted a newborn child in the vehicle. They confirmed Stone and Meshigaud were the parents.

Stone ignored commands to get out of the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. He would take the baby and hold it while he had the butcher knife to his neck. Stone attempted to accelerate at times.

At about 10 p.m., Stone surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody. Stone is currently in care of medical professionals and has not yet been booked into a jail.

The baby was not hurt.

Meshigaud told investigators that Stone believed cars had been following him and he was scared. He believed that someone had possibly “messed with their car.” Meshigaud said she tried to get Stone to pull over, but he would not. She denied claims that he was holding her against her will.

Stone told deputies that during the chase, Meshigaud was using Google Maps on her phone and directing him where to go, “acting as a navigator for his fleeing.”

STONE CHARGES

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (Repeater) with Domestic Abuse (Repeater)

Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (Repeater)

False Imprisonment (Repeater), Domestic Abuse (Repeater) Attempt Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer (Repeater) Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer Causing Damage to Property (Repeater)

Failure to Comply with Officer’s Attempt to Take Person Into Custody (Repeater)

Disorderly Conduct (Repeater) Domestic Abuse (Repeater) Domestic Abuse Use of a Dangerous Weapon

MESHIGAUD CHARGES

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety - Party to a Crime (Repeater)

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer Causing Damage to Property - Party to Crime

