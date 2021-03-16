Advertisement

Travis Shaw back with Brewers, competes for spot at 3B

Shaw returns, added to 40-Man Opening Day Roster
Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw (21) follows through on an RBI single as St. Louis Cardinals...
Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw (21) follows through on an RBI single as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Travis Shaw’s second stint with the Milwaukee Brewers is off to an encouraging start. Shaw is now part of the Brewers’ 40-man roster and among the leading candidates for playing time at third base.

Shaw had signed a minor league deal with the Brewers last month. Shaw had two productive seasons before tailing off dramatically in 2019. The Brewers made room for Shaw on the 40-man roster by placing utilityman Mark Mathias on the 60-day injured list with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a crash at I-41/SHWY21
Car hauler loses trucks in Winnebago County crash
Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Escaped “high risk” sex offender arrested in Fond du Lac County
Green Bay Police on the scene of a stabbing investigation on S. Broadway Street
Police describe random stabbing attack that left man dead, woman hurt
Coronavirus
Wisconsin: 2 million “shots in the arm”; 709,000 completed vaccinations
Lerenzo Head
Brown County adult family home owner charged with abuse, fraud

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton walks off the field after their NFL football game...
Bears agree to 1-year, $10 million contract with QB Dalton
Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams runs before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders...
Tramon Williams fantastically announces his retirement
Green Bay Phoenix G/F Lydsey Robson announces on Twitter she will leave the women's basketball...
Green Bay G/F Lyndsey Robson enter transfer portal
Wife of former Packer Linsley pens a love letter to Green Bay