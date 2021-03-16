Travis Shaw back with Brewers, competes for spot at 3B

(AP) - Travis Shaw’s second stint with the Milwaukee Brewers is off to an encouraging start. Shaw is now part of the Brewers’ 40-man roster and among the leading candidates for playing time at third base.

Shaw had signed a minor league deal with the Brewers last month. Shaw had two productive seasons before tailing off dramatically in 2019. The Brewers made room for Shaw on the 40-man roster by placing utilityman Mark Mathias on the 60-day injured list with a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

