Tramon Williams fantastically announces his retirement

Packers CB announces retirement on his 38th birthday
Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams runs before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Veteran defensive back Tramon Williams has announced his retirement from the National Football League after 14 seasons, including 10 with the Green Bay Packers. Williams turned 38 on Tuesday, wore the number 38 jersey and finishes his career with 38 career interceptions.

Williams was a part of the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV season which included a 2-interception game in Green Bay’s 48-21 win against Atlanta in the NFC Divisional Playoffs that season.

“To the greatest organization in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers, thank you for allowing a very raw athletic kid to live-out his dream,” Williams said on Twitter Tuesday. “Thank you, to the late great Ted Thompson, for seeing the value in an Undrafted free agent.”

After Green Bay signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Tech, Williams spent his first eight seasons in the NFL with the Packers and then two other stints in Green Bay which included being signed in the 2020 postseason.

“Thank you [Brian Gutekunst], for bringing me back and allowing me to finish this journey in the green and yellow 38 jersey! That meant everything to me! No matter what jersey I wore, I always carried the G! #38 is clocking out at 38,” Williams said.

