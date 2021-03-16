Superintendent of Oshkosh Area School District announces resignation

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Oshkosh Area School Board say the district’s superintendent has put in her resignation.

On Monday, board members announced they have accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

Dr. Cartwright’s resignation takes effect on June 30.

According to board members, they will begin searching for the next superintendent during the next few weeks.

The Oshkosh Area School District serves about 10,000 students, and operates nearly two dozen schools.

Dr. Barbara Herzog, who serves as the Board President, says the entire board thanks Dr. Cartwright for her service to the district, and they wish her well in her next chapter.

