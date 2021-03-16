Study: COVID-19 cases in US may have been substantially undercounted

(CNN) – A new study suggests that coronavirus infections in America may have been substantially undercounted last year.

The study was published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA.

In the study, researchers tested healthy adults for coronavirus antibodies, and 6.6% of those tested were positive for antibodies despite never reporting symptoms.

The scientists extrapolated that data to estimate that 15.9 million “asymptomatic or undiagnosed” infections had occurred in the U.S. as of Sept. 30.

By contrast, Johns Hopkins University reports the total number of confirmed positive cases was just over 7.2 million at the end of September.

The researchers recommended more population-wide surveillance testing.

