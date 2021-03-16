SLUSHY WITH MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES

Last night’s snow is wrapping up... Many folks across eastern Wisconsin got 1-3″ of slushy snow. Some roads will be slippery this morning, so drivers should allow for a little more travel time and increase their following distance between other cars. Road conditions will improve sharply into the midday and the afternoon, as temperatures climb above the freezing mark.

Skies will be generally cloudy today, with some patchy sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable for the middle of March, with afternoon highs close to 40 degrees.

We’ll turn partly cloudy this evening, with more clouds coming back towards sunrise tomorrow. There’s another storm system passing by to our south. However, it should be close enough to give us some spotty rain and snow showers. Any St. Patrick’s Day snow will be very light and not produce much, if any additional accumulation.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 1-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: W/SW 1-5 MPH

TODAY: Early flakes or an icy mist. Mostly cloudy with less wind. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Cold, but calm. LOW: 24

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. A few rain or snow showers. Light wind. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Milder, but windy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Less wind. HIGH: 46 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. First official day of spring! HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Filtered sunshine. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers. HIGH: 57

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.