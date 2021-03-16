RompaRetires: Kevin’s life behind the scenes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thirty-two years is a long time to work for one company. Kevin Rompa joined WBAY in 1989 as the Green Bay area’s first morning show anchor. He’s never considered leaving--until now. Kevin retires on March 19.

When Kevin went on the air as the first morning show anchor in Green Bay television history in 1989, it was a half hour show. It aired from 6:30 to 7 a.m.

“And then of course as we know, as time went on, we kept adding another half hour, another half hour, another half hour, and here we are getting up starting at 4:30 in the morning,” says Kevin.

Kevin fell in love with the morning show format.

“Let a little more of yourself and your personality out and have those kind of fun moments that hopefully people at home wake up and they don’t want all bad news, they want to smile a little bit, so hopefully it provided that, that makes it fun for us.”

Fun is how Kevin describes his career. He feels blessed to have had great relationships with everyone with whom he’s worked. It’s a tight, family-like bond. That’s unique.

“The interesting thing is, is that as close as we are on air, we really don’t hang out outside of work, it’s like we’re good friends, great friends in the station but it’s kind of like we have our own lives, and maybe it’s because we spend two-and-a-half hours sitting next to each other, I don’t want to see you outside of work, but I’ll look forward to seeing you the next morning early.”

Kevin never looked to move on from WBAY. He loved the station and his schedule.

“I got done at 12:30 every day. Yes I get up early, yes I go to bed early, but I loved getting done at 12:30 and I’d have half the day to go play basketball and do whatever I wanted, I had the whole afternoon.”

A big believer in exercise, his first stop after work most days is the YMCA basketball court.

“Definitely have a competitive side, you can ask those guys at the Y, so do they, occasionally we get into it, but nothing too serious. But yeah it’s a great release.”

So is sharing his voice beyond the anchor desk.

Kevin sings at area Catholic churches.

“Singing is just a nice way to be a part of the mass, but I’d be going anyway because that is what guides me day to day, I lean back on that when the times are tough, that’s my rock.”

From his faith to a leap of faith to retire just shy of 60.

So why now?

Well, because his financial advisor says he can.

“He says I can go. I hope he’s right. I really hope he’s right, my mom for the first two weeks I told her, she kept saying you’re going to run out of money, are you sure about this, don’t put in your notice yet.”

Since he made the announcement, viewer response has been overwhelming.

“Every day there’s been mail waiting on my desk for me. I mean what a great way to start the day and they’re all wishing me well and it’s like wow, the viewers have been great to me.”

So what’s beyond Action 2 News?

Kevin has a goal to visit as many National Parks around the country as he can.

“Anything, I’m open, I’m open for business, not business work, but I’m open for whatever, trying new things, so it might be ballroom dance classes. We did a story about needing crossing guards, I’m thinking maybe I could be a crossing guard for the end of the school year.”

But first, there’s an end of an era to wrap up. That last newscast on Friday won’t be easy.

“We’ll have to see if I can still hold it together on that day, it’s going to be tough, emotions are always close to the surface with me even though I might not seem that way, but they are and I cry easily at TV and movies, so I mean this might be my movie to cry at.”

