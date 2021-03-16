Police: 2 injured, man in custody following stabbing on Broadway Street in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say two people are recovering from injuries following a stabbing incident Monday evening on Broadway Street.

According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of S. Broadway Street in Green Bay at about 8:19 p.m.

According to Lt. Allen of the Green Bay Police Department, when officers arrived, they found two people who had been stabbed.

They were then taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police say one man is in custody, and add they don’t believe the public is in any danger.

Lt. Allen tells Action 2 News it is still early in the investigation, and they do not know where the victims or suspect are from.

Green Bay Police say the 700 block of S. Broadway Street is currently shut down, and drivers should avoid the area and use S. Ashland Avenue for an alternate route.

No other details are expected to be released Monday.

