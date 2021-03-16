Advertisement

Manitowoc Trophy asks for votes in FedEx Small Business Grant contest

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A local, family-run business that’s struggled through the pandemic is hoping for some help from FedEx... and from you.

Manitowoc Trophy has been in business for 35 years making awards and promotional items. But a lot of events where those trophies and promotions would be handed out were canceled over the past year. It’s put Manitowoc Trophy in the red and threatened the future of a local business that’s used its products and funds to support non-profit events and fundraisers like the Miracle League, Pink Heels, Ant Hill Mob and Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

Manitowoc Trophy is hoping for a financial boost. It entered the FedEx Small Business Grant contest. Twelve businesses will receive grants of $15,000 to $50,000. Public voting runs through March 24 to narrow the contest to 100 finalists. You can vote for Manitowoc Trophy at their contest page here: https://smallbusinessgrant.fedex.com/entry/2qw1cSxqOT.

Chris Roth talks with owner Jim Behnke, who started that business in his basement in 1986, Tuesday on Action 2 News at 4:30. We’ll post a recording of that interview here by 5:30.

Manitowoc Trophy website: https://manitowoctrophy.com

Manitowoc Trophy on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/manitowoc.trophy.9

