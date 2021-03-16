Green Bay G/F Lyndsey Robson enter transfer portal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Phoenix basketball program continues to deal with student-athletes leaving the program. On Tuesday morning, Phoenix senior G/F Lyndsey Robson announced she has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and will leave Green Bay.

“My experience at Green Bay has been nothing but amazing, not only my time on the court but also off,” Robson posted on Twitter. “I have created relationship that will last forever. While Green Bay has been my home for the past four years, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I am planning to use my last year of eligibility as a graduate transfer with hopes of finding a new home!”

Robson was the team’s third leading scorer in the 2020-21 season.

The Green Bay women’s basketball program’s season ended in the Horizon League Tournament Quarterfinals with a 69-63 loss to Cleveland State. Green Bay finished its season with a 15-7 overall record.

