Green Bay City Councilors react to allegations of election mismanagement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay City Councilors are speaking out in the wake of allegations that the city didn’t properly administer the 2020 elections.

Action 2 News first reported last that week that a report spurred several republican lawmakers to call for the resignation of Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

Monday night, some alders discussed what they believe the council’s role is in addressing the allegations.

Council President Jesse Brunette is one Alder who asked for the Council to discuss how the city handled last year’s elections at Tuesday’s Council meeting.

“As a City Council, it is incumbent upon us to be independent,” said Brunette.

The meeting comes one week after Wisconsin Spotlight released its report alleging a “Former democratic operative” had access to ballots, and a hearing by the State Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections.

“The people who are making the accusations, I have yet to see any proof. Watching the hearing is interesting, lots of insinuations, lots of innuendos,” said District 1 Alder Barb Dorff.

The report also brings into question grant funding from the Center of Tech and Civic Life.

The funds were approved by the Council, but Alder Brunette says he had reservations.

“The things that City staff said we would use the money for made sense, and then as this thing played out and as the open records request have shown, is that there are a lot of things that existed with the administration in the election that City Council members were not aware of,” said Brunette.

Another part of Tuesday’s agenda is a resolution asking the Council to stand behind the City and it’s administration of the election.

“I have no doubt in my mind that we did this in a safe, secure, effective manner, and I stand behind our election and our mayor and our city,” said Alder Dorff.

“Dare I say that it’s extremely premature and inappropriate for that to be on the agenda at this point,” said Brunette.

Action 2 News reached out to Mayor Genrich’s Chief of Staff for comment for this story.

Mayor Genrich was unavailable, but we wee told this issue will be tackled head on at Tuesday night’s meeting, which will be held virtually starting at 6 p.m.

