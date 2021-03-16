Advertisement

Foxconn mulls making electric vehicles at Wisconsin plant

(WIFR)
By Associated Press and HUIZHONG WU
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) - Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, is looking at making electric vehicles in its highly anticipated Wisconsin plant that has been scaled back since its announcement in 2017.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, that the decision will be between whether to go to Mexico or the U.S. for manufacturing electric vehicles.

He said the decision, which will be finalized before July 1, will hinge on business, not politics.

