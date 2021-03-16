Crash causes ramp, lane closures on I-41 near Highway 21 in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - State transportation officials say a crash has caused the closure of two lanes on I-41, as well as a ramp in the Highway 21 area in Oshkosh.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the two right lanes of northbound I-41 at Omro Road/Highway 21 are closed due to a crash.

In addition, authorities say the on ramp from Highway 21 to northbound I-41 is also closed.

Authorities expect the closure to last for more than two hours.

No information was immediately available regarding how many vehicles were involved, or any injuries.

Emergency crews on the scene of a crash at I-41/SHWY21 (WisDOT/511)

