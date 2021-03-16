Advertisement

Crash causes ramp, lane closures on I-41 near Highway 21 in Oshkosh

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - State transportation officials say a crash has caused the closure of two lanes on I-41, as well as a ramp in the Highway 21 area in Oshkosh.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the two right lanes of northbound I-41 at Omro Road/Highway 21 are closed due to a crash.

In addition, authorities say the on ramp from Highway 21 to northbound I-41 is also closed.

Authorities expect the closure to last for more than two hours.

No information was immediately available regarding how many vehicles were involved, or any injuries.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Emergency crews on the scene of a crash at I-41/SHWY21
Emergency crews on the scene of a crash at I-41/SHWY21(WisDOT/511)
Emergency crews on the scene of a crash at I-41/SHWY21
Emergency crews on the scene of a crash at I-41/SHWY21(WisDOT/511)

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
State COVID-19 vaccine milestones of “shots in the arm”, completion of vaccine series likely to be met early this week
Wisconsin approaching vaccine dose milestone, breaks record of doses given in one day
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game...
Jones reaches agreement with Packers
Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Escaped “high risk” sex offender arrested in Fond du Lac County
After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic expanding eligibility for appointments

Latest News

Green Bay City Councilors react to allegations of election mismanagement
Green Bay City Council members speak about election allegations
Green Bay City Council members speak about election allegations
Oneida Nation reacts to historic confirmation of first Native American cabinet member
Oneida Nation reacts to historic confirmation of first Native American cabinet member
Green Bay Police on the scene of a stabbing investigation on S. Broadway Street
Police: 2 injured, man in custody following stabbing on Broadway Street in Green Bay