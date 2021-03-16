Brown County adult family home owner charged with abuse, fraud

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere man has been charged in connection to abuse and overcrowding at his adult family homes in Brown County. Investigators described one of the homes has having “conditions of squalor.”

Lerenzo Head, 36, is also facing charges in connection to submitting fake tax documents and tax evasion. Head owned the company True Care Advantage, also known as Head Adult Family Homes.

“These cases allege neglect, abuse, and deceit by a person who was in a position of trust and responsibility. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is working to get justice for the vulnerable Wisconsinites who were the victims of the serious crimes alleged,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Head owned Dauphin House, 712 Dauphin Street, Allouez and Danz House, 130 North Danz Avenue, Green Bay.

In 2018, Brown County Adult Protective Services received a report that a resident of one of the homes went to a community service group with feces on his hat. The man said his hat had fallen into a bucket that he used as a toilet.

APS made an unannounced visit to Dauphin Home and found all residents from both of Head’s homes were living together “in one home in excess of the legal limit for occupancy for a licensed adult family home.” There were seven residents in the home, which was cleared to house four people.

APS workers smelled marijuana, urine and feces in the basement. That’s where the victim lived. An APS worker found a bed with sheets that looked and smelled like feces. They found pillows with what appeared to be feces on them.

Other residents confirmed that the victim was given a bucket to use as a toilet. They had seen him dumping it outside.

APS visited Danz House and found that it appeared to be abandoned. Grass was uncut and there were no lights on. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says their investigation found that three people contracted to live at Danz House were moved over to Dauphin House.

“The investigation also exposed that Head allegedly submitted false records to the Department of Health Services (DHS) to make it seem as though Head was adequately training his employees to provide care to vulnerable adults. Two of Head’s former employees denied signing the records for several of the supposed trainings,” reads a statement from the Department of Justice.

An investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Office of Criminal Investigation claims Head filed fraudulent income tax returns for 2016 and 2017. He’s accused of failing to file an income tax return in 2018.

DOJ says Head failed to report over $600,000 in income on his taxes.

CLICK HERE to read the criminal complaint.

