Advertisement

BEAUTY SHOTS: Wequiock Falls and Turkey time

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hectic day? Need a few moments of calm? Action 2 News videojournalist Michael Bergman has the remedy.

Michael captured soothing sounds and sights at Wequiock Falls in Brown County. The fresh snow is particularly beautiful at the waterfall.

Michael also spotted a flock of turkeys enjoying themselves on the campus of UW-Green Bay.

Both videos are attached to this story. We hope they relieve a little of that chaos in your life.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Escaped “high risk” sex offender arrested in Fond du Lac County
Coronavirus
Wisconsin: 2 million “shots in the arm”; 709,000 completed vaccinations
Emergency crews on the scene of a crash at I-41/SHWY21
Car hauler loses trucks in Winnebago County crash
A dog is blamed for a crash that damaged a building in Sturgeon Bay.
Dog blamed for crash that damaged Wisconsin building
COVID relief bill
COVID relief bill offers unexpected tax break for millions of Americans

Latest News

First Alert Weather
A ROUND OF LIGHT MIX POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy
First Alert Weather
SLUSHY WITH MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slick and snowy start to Tuesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slick and snowy start to Tuesday