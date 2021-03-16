BEAUTY SHOTS: Wequiock Falls and Turkey time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hectic day? Need a few moments of calm? Action 2 News videojournalist Michael Bergman has the remedy.

Michael captured soothing sounds and sights at Wequiock Falls in Brown County. The fresh snow is particularly beautiful at the waterfall.

Michael also spotted a flock of turkeys enjoying themselves on the campus of UW-Green Bay.

Both videos are attached to this story. We hope they relieve a little of that chaos in your life.

