Bears agree to 1-year, $10 million contract with QB Dalton

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bears agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, agent Jeffrey Nalley said. The three-time Pro Bowler could earn an additional $3 million in bonuses. Dalton signed with Dallas last May to back up Dak Prescott after getting released by Cincinnati. He wound up starting nine games, officially going 4-4 to bring his career record to 74-65-2, with Prescott suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

The Cowboys finished 6-10 and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. Signing Dalton gives the Bears two veteran quarterbacks with Nick Foles also on the roster. And it almost certainly shuts the door on 2017 No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky re-signing.

