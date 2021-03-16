Advertisement

Bears agree to 1-year, $10 million contract with QB Dalton

Chicago adds veteran Quarterback
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton walks off the field after their NFL football game...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton walks off the field after their NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bears agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, agent Jeffrey Nalley said. The three-time Pro Bowler could earn an additional $3 million in bonuses. Dalton signed with Dallas last May to back up Dak Prescott after getting released by Cincinnati. He wound up starting nine games, officially going 4-4 to bring his career record to 74-65-2, with Prescott suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

The Cowboys finished 6-10 and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. Signing Dalton gives the Bears two veteran quarterbacks with Nick Foles also on the roster. And it almost certainly shuts the door on 2017 No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky re-signing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a crash at I-41/SHWY21
Car hauler loses trucks in Winnebago County crash
Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Escaped “high risk” sex offender arrested in Fond du Lac County
Green Bay Police on the scene of a stabbing investigation on S. Broadway Street
Police describe random stabbing attack that left man dead, woman hurt
Coronavirus
Wisconsin: 2 million “shots in the arm”; 709,000 completed vaccinations
Lerenzo Head
Brown County adult family home owner charged with abuse, fraud

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw (21) follows through on an RBI single as St. Louis Cardinals...
Travis Shaw back with Brewers, competes for spot at 3B
Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams runs before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders...
Tramon Williams fantastically announces his retirement
Green Bay Phoenix G/F Lydsey Robson announces on Twitter she will leave the women's basketball...
Green Bay G/F Lyndsey Robson enter transfer portal
Wife of former Packer Linsley pens a love letter to Green Bay