Appleton supporting downtown businesses with bracket challenge

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton is getting in on some March madness to support local businesses.

Appleton Downtown Inc. is holding the Downtown Bracket Challenge. It goes through April 4.

The bracket is similar to a sports tournament, but features local businesses. People build a bracket by voting for their favorite product in different matchups. The product that gets the most votes will win.

CLICK HERE for the brackets.

People can play to win prizes.

“We are challenging the community to play one or play them all during our Downtown Bracket Challenge,” shares Lynn Hardy, Marketing Director for ADI. “With over 30 different brackets created for over 30 different businesses in the downtown district, there’s many chances for the community to win one of the great prizes. Plus, this is a fun way to discover products and experiences that the local shops and restaurants have to offer! You may just have to stop by and try the cup of coffee, specialty burger, or pair of shoes that you see in the brackets to find out which is really your favorite!”

@DwtnAppleton kicking off its Downtown Bracket Challenge this week. Businesses have different products in match ups. You can vote for your favorites and win prizes. Check out some of items from Copper Rock Coffee Company. pic.twitter.com/Vt8PuBEFPD — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) March 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.