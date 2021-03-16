Advertisement

Appleton supporting downtown businesses with bracket challenge

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton is getting in on some March madness to support local businesses.

Appleton Downtown Inc. is holding the Downtown Bracket Challenge. It goes through April 4.

The bracket is similar to a sports tournament, but features local businesses. People build a bracket by voting for their favorite product in different matchups. The product that gets the most votes will win.

CLICK HERE for the brackets.

People can play to win prizes.

“We are challenging the community to play one or play them all during our Downtown Bracket Challenge,” shares Lynn Hardy, Marketing Director for ADI. “With over 30 different brackets created for over 30 different businesses in the downtown district, there’s many chances for the community to win one of the great prizes. Plus, this is a fun way to discover products and experiences that the local shops and restaurants have to offer! You may just have to stop by and try the cup of coffee, specialty burger, or pair of shoes that you see in the brackets to find out which is really your favorite!”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Escaped “high risk” sex offender arrested in Fond du Lac County
Coronavirus
Wisconsin: 2 million “shots in the arm”; 709,000 completed vaccinations
A dog is blamed for a crash that damaged a building in Sturgeon Bay.
Dog blamed for crash that damaged Sturgeon Bay building
COVID relief bill
COVID relief bill offers unexpected tax break for millions of Americans
Body of missing hunter located in Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Deb Haaland
Oneida Nation reacts to historic confirmation of first Native American cabinet member
WBAY is your First Alert Station
Nominate a selfless Samaritan
March 15 Birthday Club
March 15 Birthday Club
WATCH: Ledgeview looking for artists
Ledgeview looking for artists to create trail paintings