A ROUND OF LIGHT MIX POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY

Skies may clear for a time overnight, but the clouds will fill back in by Wednesday morning. Lows should bottom out in the middle 20s. There will be another storm system passing by to our south Wednesday and Thursday. However, it should be close enough to give us some spotty rain and snow showers tomorrow... mainly SOUTH of Green Bay and Shawano. Any St. Patrick’s Day snow will be very light and not produce much, if any additional accumulation.

The main area of low pressure passes well to our south on Thursday, and that day’s rain/mix should miss us. But, you’ll notice a BIG difference in the wind. A northeast breeze of 15-25 mph can be expected with gusts up to 35 mph. Ice shoves may be possible on the west and southwest shores of Lake Winnebago and also for residents near the Bay of Green Bay. Highs will stay in the lower half of the 40s.

The first day of Spring is this weekend, and temperatures will respond appropriately! Highs should warm into the middle 50s on Saturday with upper 50s on Sunday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday, but clouds will increase Sunday. The weekend should remain dry, but our weather looks to turn unsettled early next week. Steadier rain showers develop Monday and continue into Tuesday. There may also be some thunder.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: NE 15-30+ MPH

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder, but calm. LOW: 25

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. A few rain or snow showers... mostly SOUTH. Light wind. HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Windy. Clouds decrease. Rain passes SOUTH. Clearing late. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Less wind, but still breezy at times. HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. First official day of spring! HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Mild and breezy with increasing clouds. Rain at night? HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered rain showers develop. HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Windy with rain. Possible thunder. HIGH: 56

