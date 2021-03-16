Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: how scientists trick predators to increase bird population

By WBAY news staff and Brad Spakowitz
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scientists are aiming to confuse predators in hopes of increasing the population of some species of birds.

Their method includes a way to trick predators into thinking there is a feast ready for them - when it’s really the opposite.

Get the latest science lesson with Brad and Chris in the video above.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a crash at I-41/SHWY21
Car hauler loses trucks in Winnebago County crash
Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Escaped “high risk” sex offender arrested in Fond du Lac County
Green Bay Police on the scene of a stabbing investigation on S. Broadway Street
Police describe random stabbing attack that left man dead, woman hurt
Coronavirus
Wisconsin: 2 million “shots in the arm”; 709,000 completed vaccinations
Lerenzo Head
Brown County adult family home owner charged with abuse, fraud

Latest News

An essay contest for high school juniors and seniors in Wisconsin opens up a conversation about...
Scholarship essay challenge based on ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Broadway production
3 Brilliant Minutes: why birds are getting smarter
3 Brilliant Minutes: how scientists are helping trick predators to increase bird population
INTERVIEW: Manitowoc Trophy asks for votes in FedEx Small Business Grant contest
INTERVIEW: Manitowoc Trophy asks for votes in FedEx Small Business Grant contest
DEBRIEF: Essay challenge allows students to earn college scholarship
DEBRIEF: Essay challenge allows students to earn college scholarship