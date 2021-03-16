2021 Celebrate De Pere canceled

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The event billed as the Official Kick Off to Summer will not happen in 2021 due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Directors of Celebrate De Pere announced the cancellation of the Memorial Day weekend celebration due to “concerns for the health, safety, and welfare of all.”

“As the country and its people proceed down the path of returning to that new normal, that return to normalcy now appears as the light at the end of the tunnel we are all traveling down. Unfortunately, our community, state and nation have still not arrived at that destination and so the journey is not complete nor has our goal of being able to ensure the safety of all our attendees so that the community can re-embrace Celebrate De Pere as the official festival kickoff to summer as it has done for almost three decades,” reads a statement.

The Board of Directors says they are hopeful for a return in 2022.

“Please remember that the true meaning of Memorial Day is to honor all our veterans, past and present, who have served to make this great nation what it is today: The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave,” reads a statement from the Board. “God Bless America.”

