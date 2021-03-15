Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine spoilage numbers released

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Newly released numbers show 2,349 COVID-19 vaccines were spoiled in Wisconsin between December and February.

Action 2 News obtained weekly data from the Department Health Services from Dec. 13 to Feb. 21.

The list contains 169 vaccinators with spoiled or wasted doses. Vaccinators are required to report spoilage to DHS.

Aurora Medical Center Grafton reported the most spoiled doses, which is attributed to a former pharmacist who intentionally left vaccine out of the freezer. Grafton reported 518 spoiled doses on the week of Dec. 27. Since then, they’ve had four spoiled doses.

Aurora BayCare Medical Center is second on the list with 191 spoiled doses. During the week of Dec. 20, the Green Bay hospital system reported 89 spoiled doses. The next week they reported 42 spoiled doses.

The hospital system has since improved their spoilage numbers. On Jan. 17, the system reported 28 spoiled doses. They went two weeks with no spoilage before reporting six, one and five.

“We continue to believe the vaccination is our way out of this pandemic and are focused on using 100 percent of our available supplies every day. Since the isolated incident at Grafton in December and like many other providers who experienced early challenges extracting a sixth dose from Pfizer vials, we’ve significantly improved our efficiency. We’ve also implemented a program to review unused doses daily and ensure safeguards to minimize waste,” reads a statement from Advocate Aurora.

HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan reported 145 spoiled doses. Most of the spoilage--140 doses--happened the week of Feb. 7. A spokesperson says someone accidentally left 28 vials out of refrigeration.

Prevea Health’s clinic at UW Green Bay has reported five spoiled doses since December. The Sheboygan campus site reported one spoiled dose.

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton and Neenah reported one spoiled dose a piece.

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital reported two spoiled doses.

