Advertisement

Wisconsin businesses hopeful with new targeted federal relief, as others say it’s “too little too late”

Businesses can now go directly to the Small Business Administration for a PPP loan as opposed to a bank.
Nectar is a vegan restaurant located in downtown Green Bay.
Nectar is a vegan restaurant located in downtown Green Bay.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The recently signed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan has nearly $29 billion set aside for small restaurants.

It’s a sector the coronavirus pandemic has financially hurt, especially in Green Bay.

Brent Prechtl owns Nectar, a vegan restaurant located in downtown Green Bay, and he was all smiles the day we stopped in as business was beginning to pick up.

“I definitely have seen more people out and about in the city, and I’m also seeing more people come in to my store,” Prechtl said.

He’s a far cry from his pre-pandemic sales, still Prechtl remains optimistic after recently applying for a Payment Protection Program loan that can turn into a grant.

“The first two times I was unsuccessful when I applied for the PPP loan, I sort of fell into a loophole so I didn’t qualify,” Prechtl said. “I think in the third phase of the loans they made some changes that were quite logical that will help the small guys. The true small businesses.”

Action 2 News previously reported that Prechtl’s vegan restaurant was denied federal aid due to a technicality with the purchase of his business.

The American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Thursday, targeted $28.6 billion to small, neighborhood restaurants.

As opposed to applying for a PPP loan through a bank, businesses can go directly to the Small Business Administration.

Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, voted in favor of the bill and said polls show the $1.9 trillion stimulus has bi-partisan support, despite criticism from her Republican colleagues that it’s wasteful spending.

“It is pandemic related because so many have lost their jobs because of the pandemic, businesses have closed, 11 million people out of work,” Baldwin said.

For Sister Bay Athletic Club, however, the help came too little too late.

“Everybody’s hurting, the community is hurting. People don’t have the funds,” SABC General Manager Gretchen Johnson said. “There just aren’t enough people in this community to support our gym right now.”

The boutique gym opened in 2018 and was working to build a solid footing in the community. Johnson said lawmakers should’ve done more to help the fitness industry.

“I get a little emotional because we put a lot into it and this was for the community,” Johnson said.

Her gym is planning to close on March 31.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin approaching vaccine dose milestone, breaks record of doses given in one day
File image
Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Police Generic
Reckless homicide charge sought in Portage motel death
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12,...
Senator Johnson explains comments made on radio show regarding attack on U.S. Capitol
After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic expanding eligibility for appointments

Latest News

Charlie Knuth
Drive-by surprise birthday for Charlie Knuth in Darboy
Green Bay’s bulk item and trash pick-up week starts Monday
Green Bay’s bulk item and trash pick-up week starts Monday
State COVID-19 vaccine milestones of “shots in the arm”, completion of vaccine series likely to...
State COVID-19 vaccine milestones of “shots in the arm”, completion of vaccine series likely to be met early this week
First Alert Forecast: Clouds build overnight, temperatures to be near average
First Alert Forecast: Clouds build overnight, temperatures to be near average