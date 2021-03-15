Wisconsin: 2 million “shots in the arm”; 709,000 completed vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – As we reported this weekend, Wisconsin cleared two milestones in the fight against COVID-19 Monday.

The state Department of Health Services reports 2,015,127 doses of COVID-19 vaccines -- the so-called “shots in the arm” -- have been administered. This includes Wisconsin residents and non-residents, such as people from neighboring states who work here.

Just looking at Wisconsin residents, more than 700,000 (709,806) have completed their vaccine series, whether they received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s 10,891 more people than reported Sunday and equates to 12.3% of state residents being fully vaccinated.

At last count, 1,258,563 Wisconsin residents received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (keeping in mind, some of these are now a single-dose vaccine). The state is averaging 23,509 shots per day over the last 7 days.

CLICK HERE to track vaccine data in Wisconsin.

Another milestone was crossed in the Northeast Region, where health officials say more than 100,000 (100,205), or 21.1% of the eligible population, received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. This includes 61,474 people, or 13.0% of the area’s population, who completed their vaccinations. A total 20,816 shots were administered in these counties last week.

The Fox Valley region has seen 112,132 people get a shot, which is 20.4% of that area’s population. A total 63,923 completed their vaccinations, or 11.8%. A total 25,478 shots were administered last week.

Vaccine numbers by county will be updated later in this article.

Vaccination numbers are expected to increase quickly throughout the spring, as two million people with medical conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29. CLICK HERE for a full list of eligible medical conditions. Gov. Tony Evers says all Wisconsin residents will be able to get the vaccine starting May 1.

New cases and deaths

The state didn’t add any more deaths to COVID-19′s death toll on Monday, leaving it at 6,536 after revising it downward on Sunday. Wisconsin is averaging 8 deaths per day; that 7-day average has been a single digit for six days now. The death rate remains the same, 1.15% of all known cases.

The DHS says testing identified 294 new cases of the COVID-19 virus. The 7-day average of new cases is up to 437 after falling as low as 363 on Thursday. The state received 2,289 test results for Monday’s report.

New coronavirus cases were identified in 41 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Seventeen of these reported only 1 or 2 new cases.

A total 569,932 people have ever been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Wisconsin since that first case on February 5, 2020. Currently, 557,214 of them are considered recovered (97.8%), though these may include some so-called “long haulers” still experiencing symptoms weeks or months after their infection. There are 6,023 are active cases (1.1% of all cases) who were diagnosed in the last 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared.

The state reported 30 more people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the 7-day average up to 48 patients per day. To date, 26,821 people have ever been hospitalized for serious symptoms of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

VACCINE NUMBERS BY COUNTY

(Daily cases and deaths by county are back and listed later in this article. You can also view county numbers on the state DHS website, CLICK HERE.)

County

(Population) Received at least 1 dose

(% of pop.) Completed

(% of pop.) Brown (264,542) 53,764 (20.3%) 33,701 (12.8%) Calumet (50,089) 9,497 (19.0%) 5,163 (10.6%) Dodge (87,839) 15,990 (18.2%) 9,143 (10.4%) Door (27,668) 8,098 (29.3%) 5,042 (18.2%) Fond du Lac (103,403) 21,367 (20.7%) 14,365 (13.9%) Forest (9,004) 2,335 (25.9%) 1,550 (17.2%) Florence (4,295) 965 (22.5%) 729 (17.0%) Green Lake (18,913) 4,191 (22.2%) 2,495 (13.2%) Kewaunee (20,434) 4,038 (19.8%) 2,248 (11.0%) Manitowoc (78,981) 17,607 (22.3%) 10,307 (13.1%) Marinette (40,350) 8,116 (20.1%) 4,735 (11.7%) Menominee, Wis. (4,556) 1,694 (37.2%) 820 (18.0%) Oconto (37,930) 7,617 (20.1%) 4,712 (12.4%) Outagamie (187,885) 37,489 (20.0%) 20,488 (11.3%) Shawano (40,899) 8,190 (20.0%) 4,307 (10.5%) Sheboygan (115,340) 23,080 (20.0%) 11,462 (10.0%) Waupaca (50,990) 10,236 (20.1%) 5,611 (11.0%) Waushara (24,443) 4,476 (18.3%) 2,979 (12.2%) Winnebago (171,907) 36,359 (21.2%) 22,060 (13.0%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 1,258,563 (21.6%) 708,806 (12.3%)

CLICK HERE for the Action 2 News guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

The state has launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the latest figures available from the Wisconsin Hospital Association, 212 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 57 who are in the ICU. We expect updated figures from the WHA later Monday afternoon.

CLICK HERE to view hospitalization numbers in Wisconsin.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASES AND DEATHS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,606 cases (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,185 cases (+2) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,472 cases (+3) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,062 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,395 cases (+6) (226 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,323 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,222 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,514 (+2) (43 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,120 cases (+4) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,161 cases (59 deaths)

Columbia – 5,105 cases (+3) (54 deaths)

Crawford – 1,669 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 41,332 (+22) (280 deaths)

Dodge – 11,504 cases (+1) (159 deaths)

Door – 2,442 cases (20 deaths)

Douglas – 3,678 cases (+2) (28 deaths)

Dunn – 4,300 cases (+3) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,097 cases (+5) (106 deaths)

Florence - 423 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,998 cases (+3) (98 deaths)

Forest - 929 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,694 cases (+1) (82 deaths)

Green – 3,246 (+1) cases (17 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,525 cases (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,921 cases (+9) (10 deaths)

Iron - 555 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,585 cases (27 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,966 cases (+9) (110 deaths)

Juneau - 3,022 cases (+5) (19 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,896 cases (+1) (303 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,386 cases (24 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,299 cases (+2) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,480 cases (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,940 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,928 cases (+1) (58 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,291 cases (66 deaths)

Marathon – 13,763 cases (+7) (183 deaths)

Marinette - 3,981 cases (64 deaths)

Marquette – 1,322 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 795 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 99,081 (+55) (1,248 deaths)

Monroe – 4,353 cases (34 deaths)

Oconto – 4,303 cases (48 deaths)

Oneida - 3,437 cases (+2) (69 deaths)

Outagamie – 19,598 cases (+12) (197 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,718 cases (80 deaths)

Pepin – 808 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,544 cases (+5) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,999 cases (47 deaths)

Portage – 6,521 cases (64 deaths)

Price – 1,174 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,496 cases (+15) (325 deaths)

Richland - 1,296 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,567 cases (+3) (162 deaths)

Rusk - 1,273 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,380 cases (+8) (43 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,543 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Shawano – 4,620 cases (70 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,070 cases (+10) (132 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,563 cases (+14) (49 deaths)

Taylor - 1,783 cases (21 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,413 cases (37 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Vernon – 1,855 cases (38 deaths)

Vilas - 2,178 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Walworth – 8,920 cases (132 deaths)

Washburn – 1,319 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,913 cases (137 deaths)

Waukesha – 41,221 cases (+38) (490 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,783 cases (114 deaths)

Waushara – 2,116 cases (32 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,247 cases (+26) (184 deaths)

Wood – 6,708 cases (+3) (76 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (includes Saturday-Monday) **

Alger - 279 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 512 cases (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 743 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Delta – 2,701 cases (+8) (66 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,143 cases (+6) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 951 cases (21 deaths)

Houghton – 2,171 cases (+6) (31 deaths)

Iron – 867 cases (40 deaths)

Keweenaw – 118 cases (1 death)

Luce – 132 cases

Mackinac - 294 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,491 cases (+3) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,631 cases (36 deaths)

Ontonagon – 366 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 233 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.